Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address proved too much for non-partisan fact-checking site PolitiFact Tuesday night. The website saw its servers crash for six minutes during the President's speech.

"Welp ... our website just crashed. Thanks for reading ?!!? We'll keep things up here on Twitter while we see what happened," the website tweeted, citing high web traffic numbers.

Thanks for reading ?!!? We'll keep things up here on Twitter while we see what happened. — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 31, 2018

The site, which is run from a reporting team at the Florida-based Tampa Bay Times and owned by the non-profit Poynter Institute, crashed at 9:49 p.m. ET, about halfway through Trump's 80-minute long speech.

The lag was a relatively minor one, with the website tweeting out "we're back up" just five minutes later.

