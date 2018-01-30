(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Tuesday he is in favor of the public release of a memo, which alleges the FBI abused its surveillance tools, but said he is telling GOP House members that there needs to be separation between those allegations and the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

"I think because of all the loose political rhetoric floating around here, we need to make sure we explain that there is a separation between these things," the Wisconsin Republican said. Asked if he was delivering that message to his conference, some of whom have pointed to the memo as reason to disband the special counsel probe altogether, Ryan answered: "Yes."

But on the memo, which was written by Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Ryan didn't hedge.

"I think we should disclose all this stuff. I think sources and methods we've gotta protect, no two ways about it for sure, 100%," he said. "But I think disclosure is the way to go. It's the best disinfectant. And I think we need to disclose, that brings us accountability, that brings us transparency, that helps us clean up any problem we have with (the Justice Department) and FBI."

Ryan said he did not see a need to wait for a dueling Democratic memo to be approved for release before the Nunes memo was made public.

