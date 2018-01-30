Melania Trump arrived at State of the Union separately from the President

Washington (CNN) In a break with longstanding tradition, Melania Trump opted to ride with the guests she invited to share her first lady's box during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The motorcade ride, from the White House south lawn to the Capitol building, is just a handful of minutes, but for a first couple who has not been publicly seen together since New Year's Eve , the separate cars were another in a string of isolated movements from a very independent first lady.

Contacted by CNN, the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham said Trump is "honoring her guests for the true heroes they are."

"In addition to holding a White House reception and photo opportunity for them, along with their friends and family, she is accompanying them to the Capitol," Grisham said in a statement. "Once there, the first lady and Mrs. Pence will host a more intimate meet-and-greet to engage with them on a personal level prior to the speech."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the first lady arrived separately for "no reason other than she can greet the guests and he can go straight in."

