Washington (CNN) The release of a secret memo produced by House Intelligence Committee Chariman Devin Nunes isn't a done deal, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday.

On Monday, the House Intelligence committee voted to publicly release the memo, which alleges the FBI misused its surveillance tools, but its fate currently lays in the hands of President Donald Trump.

"I can't predetermine what he's going to do," McCarthy told CNN's Dana Bash. "He's got to read it, look at it."

The Nunes memo says the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in its use of the opposition research dossier on then-candidate Trump and Russia as part of the case to obtain a FISA warrant for former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page. It cites the roles of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe in overseeing aspects of the investigation, according to a source briefed on the matter.

Trump has five days to decide whether or not to release the memo, the California Republican said.

Read More