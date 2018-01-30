Conway says Trump is 'not soft on Russia'

Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended on Tuesday the Trump administration's decision not to impose new sanctions against companies and foreign countries that do business with Russia.

"He's not soft on Russia," Conway said in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

"This President has been very tough about energy, about ISIS, and we're trying to work together with Russia on big issues of the day like a denuclearized North Korea, which is everybody's business," she said.

The Trump administration declined Monday to impose new sanctions against Russian business and political figures after being required to consider doing so by an act passed by Congress last summer.

"(Trump) won't punish them for what they did in the election? Is that what he's saying?" Cuomo asked.

