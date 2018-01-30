Kennedy responds to Trump: 'We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country'

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy sharply criticized President Donald Trump and his administration, giving his party's response to the State of the Union with a speech that became a rallying cry around key causes that make up his party's coalition.

Kennedy, who spoke in front of a Mustang on a car lift in the autoshop at Diman Regional Technical School in Fall River, Massachusetts, pitched the Democratic Party as a party that helps "Coal miners or single moms. Rural communities or inner cities. The coast or the heartland."

"So here is the answer Democrats offer tonight: we choose both," he said. "We fight for both. Because the strongest, richest, greatest nation in the world shouldn't leave any one behind."

Kennedy, who comes from one of the most prominent families in American politics, referenced helping immigrants, addressing those affected by the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and at one point speaking to them in Spanish.

Coming soon CNN Original Series "American Dynasties: The Kennedys" premieres Sunday, March 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

He indirectly referenced Trump as a "bully" during his response.