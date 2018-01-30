Watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday wherever you are : on TV, desktop, mobile devices, apps, CNNgo and more. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET

(CNN) Like their Democratic counterparts, the Republican women of the US House of Representatives are coordinating their outfits to Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

While Democrats will be wearing black, some female Republican lawmakers are being invited to dress in red, white and blue in support for the US military. USA Today previously reported the wardrobe choice.

Rep. Mimi Walters of California, wearing a red sweater, told CNN that female Republican lawmakers had decided to wear red, white and blue as a group.

"We want to show patriotism to our country," Walters said.

A Republican aide told CNN the idea first came from a constituent and there was a conversation among a small group of GOP female House members in recent days about dressing in the colors of the American flag "out of respect for the commander-in-chief and in the military."

