Clinton says she wouldn't keep faith adviser if she 'had to do it again'

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton, in a lengthy Facebook post explaining her decision not to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 campaign who was accused of sexual harassment, said she did not fire him because she didn't think it was "the best solution to the problem," but that she wouldn't make the same decision today.

The post was released minutes before President Donald Trump, the man who defeated her in 2016, stepped to the podium at the Capitol to deliver his first State of the Union address.

"I very much understand the question I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior," Clinton writes. "The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn't."

Clinton, much to the chagrin of her aides in 2008, decided not to fire her faith adviser, Burns Strider, after a woman he worked with accused him of harassment that included inappropriate touching, kissing her forehead and sending her suggestive emails.

After hearing of the complaint, campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle and other senior aides urged Clinton to fire Strider, but Clinton declined to dismiss him and kept him on for the rest of her failed run for the Democratic presidential nomination, the sources said.

Read More