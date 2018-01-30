Breaking News

The full 'Putin list' of Russian oligarchs and political figures released by the US Treasury

By Sheena McKenzie, Nicole Gaouette and Donna Borak, CNN

Updated 7:23 AM ET, Tue January 30, 2018

(CNN)It's been dubbed the "Putin list" -- the names of 210 prominent Russians, many with close ties to the Kremlin, released by the US Treasury Department.

The list, which the US administration had been required by law to release, includes 114 senior political figures and 96 oligarchs, all of whom rose to prominence under Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The administration was required to name the companies and individuals and consider whether to sanction them under legislation meant to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 US election, as well as its human rights violations, annexation of Crimea and ongoing military operations in eastern Ukraine.
    The list, which includes senior members of Putin's Cabinet and Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, reads like the US has "simply rewritten Kremlin's phone book," said Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev in a Facebook Post.
    Here it is in full. (Note: Names, spellings and titles are those provided by the US Treasury Department.)
    Senior Political Figures

    Presidential Administration
    1. Anton Vayno: Head, Presidential Administration
    2. Aleksey Gromov: First Deputy Head, Presidential Administration
    3. Sergey Kiriyenko: First Deputy Head, Presidential Administration
    4. Magomedsalam Magomedov: Deputy Head, Presidential Administration
    5. Vladimir Ostrovenko: Deputy Head, Presidential Administration
    6. Dmitriy Peskov: Deputy lead, Presidential Administration; Presidential Press Secretary
    7. Vladislav Kitayev: Chief of Presidential Protocol
    8. Andrey Belousov: Aide to the President
    9. Larisa Brycheva: Aide to the President
    10. Vladislav Surkov: Aide to the President
    11. Igor Levitin: Aide to the President
    12. Vladimir Kozhin: Aide to the President
    13. Yuriy Ushakov: Aide to the President
    14. Andrey Fursenko: Aide to the President
    15. N ikolay Tsukanov: Aide to the President
    16. Konstantin Chuychenko: Aide to the President
    17. Yevgeniy Shkolov: Aide to the President
    18. Igor Shchegolev: Aide to the President
    19. Aleksandr Bedritskiy: Adviser to the President, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues
    20. Sergey Glazyev: Adviser to the President
    21. Sergey Grigorov: Adviser to the President
    22. German Klimenko: Adviser to the President
    23. Anton Kobyakov: Adviser to the President
    24. Aleksandra Levitskaya: Adviser to the President
    25. Vladimir Tolstoy: Adviser to the President
    26. Mikhail Fedotov: Adviser to the President, Chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
    27. Venyamin Yakovlev: Adviser to the President
    28. Artur Muravyev: Presidential Envoy to the Federation Council
    29. Garry Minkh: Presidential Envoy to the State Duma
    30. Mikhail Krotov: Presidential Envoy to the Constitutional Court
    31. Anna Kuznetsova: Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights
    32. Boris Titov: Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights
    33. Mikhail Babich: Plenipotentiary Representative to the Volga Federal District
    34. Aleksandr Beglov: Plenipotentiary Representative to the Northwestern Federal District
    35. Oleg Belaventsev: Plenipotentiary Representative to the North Caucasus Federal District
    36. Aleksey Gordeyev: Plenipotentiary Representative to the Central Federal District
    37. Sergey Menyaylo: Plenipotentiary Representative to the Siberian Federal District
    38. Yuriy Trutnev: Deputy Prime Minister, Plenipotentiary Representative to the Far Eastern Federal District
    39. Vladimir Ustinov: Plenipotentiary Representative to the Southern Federal District
    40. Igor Kholrnanskikh: Plenipotentiary Representative to the Urals Federal District
    41. Aleksandr Manzhosin: Head, Foreign Policy Directorate
    42. Vladimir Chemov: Head, Directorate for Interregional and Cultural Ties to Foreign Countries
    43. Oleg Govorun: Head, Directorate for Social and Economic Relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia
    Cabinet Ministers
    44. Drnitriy Medvedev: Prime Minister
    45. Igor Shuvalov: First Deputy Prime Minister
    46. Sergey Prikhodko: Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Apparatus
    47. Aleksandr Khloponin: Deputy Prime Minister
    48. Vitaliy Mutko: Deputy Prime Minister
    49. Arkadiy Dvorkovich: Deputy Prime Minister
    50. Olga Golodets: Deputy Prime Minister
    51. Dmitriy Kozak: Deputy Prime Minister
    52. Drnitriy Rogozin: Deputy Prime Minister
    53. Mikhail Abyzov: Minister for Liaison with Open Government
    54. Aleksandr Tkachev: Minister of Agriculture
    55. Vladimir Puchkov: Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies, and Natural Disasters
    56. Nikolay Nikiforov: Minister of Communications and Mass Media
    57. Mikhail Men: Minister of Construction, Housing, and Public Utilities
    58. Vladimir Medinskiy: Minister of Culture
    59. Sergey Shoygu: Minister of Defense
    60. Maksim Oreshkin: Minister of Economic Development
    61. Olga Vasilyeva: Minister of Education and Science
    62. Aleksandr Novak: Minister of Energy
    63. Aleksandr Galushka: Minister of Far East Development
    64. Anton Siluanov: Minister of Finance
    65. Sergey Lavrov: Minister of Foreign Affairs
    66. Veronika Skvortsova: Minister of Health
    67. Denis Manturov: Minister of Industry and Trade
    68. Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Minister of Internal Affairs
    69. Aleksandr Konovalov: Minister of Justice
    70. Maksim Topilin: Minister of Labor and Social Protection
    71. Sergey Donskoy: Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology
    72. Lev Kuznetsov: Minister of North Caucasus Affairs
    73. Pavel Kolobkov: Minister of Sports
    74. Maksim Sokolov: Minister of Transportation
    Other senior political leaders
    75. Valentina Matviyenko: Chairwoman, Federation Council
    76. Sergey Naryshkin: Director, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)
    77. Vyacheslav Volodin: Chairman, State Duma
    78. Sergey Ivanov: Presidential Special Representative for the Environment, Ecology, and Transport
    79. Nikolay Patrushev: Secretary, Security Council
    80. Vladimir Bulavin: Head, Federal Customs Service
    81. Valery Gerasimov: First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff
    82. Igor Korobov: Chief, Main Intelligence Directorate General Staff (GRU), Ministry of Defense
    83. Rashid Nurgaliyev: Deputy Secretary, Security Council
    84. Georgiy Poltavchenko: Governor of Saint Petersburg
    85. Sergey Sobyanin: Mayor of Moscow
    86. Yuriy Cbayka: Prosecutor General
    87. Aleksandr Bastrykin: Head, Investigative Committee
    88. Viktor Zolotov: Director, Federal National Guard Service
    89. Dmitriy Kochnev: Director, Federal Protection Service
    90. Aleksandr Bortnikov: Director, Federal Security Service (FSB)
    91. Audrey Artizov: Head, Federal Archive Agency
    92. Yuriy Chikhanchin: Head, Financial Monitoring Federal Service
    93. Aleksandr Linets: Head, Presidential Main Directorate for Special Programs
    94. Aleksandr Kolpakov: Head, Presidential Property Management Directorate
    95. Valeriy Tikhonov: Head, State Courier Service
    96. Aleksey Miller: Chief Executive Officer, Gazprom
    97. Igor Sechin: Chief Executive Officer, Rosneft
    98. German Gref: Chief Executive Officer, Sberbank
    99. Oleg Belozerov: General Director, Russian Railways
    100. Andrey Kostin: Chainnan Management Board, VTB
    101. Sergey Chemezov: Chief Executive Officer, Rostec
    102. Oleg Budargin: Chief Executive Officer, Rosseti
    103. Boris Kovalchuk: Chief Executive Officer, Inter RAO
    104. Aleksey Likhachcv: General Director, Rosatom
    105. Nikolay Tokarev: Chief Executive Officer, Transneft
    106. Andrey Akimov: Chief Executive Officer, Gazprombank
    107. Nail Maganov: General Director, Tatneft
    108. Vitaliy Savelyev: Chief Executive Officer, Aeroflot
    109. Andrey Shishkin: Chief Executive Officer, ANK Bashneft
    110. Ymiy Slyusar: Chief Executive Officer, United Aircraft Corporation
    111. Nikolay Shulginov: Chief Executive Officer, RusHydro
    112. Sergey Gorkov: Chief Executive Officer, Vneshekonombank
    113. Sergey Ivanov (Jr): Chief Executive Officer, ALROSA
    114. Roman Dashkov: Chief Executive Officer, Sakhalin Energy

    Oligarchs

    The US State Department defined oligarchs as individuals with an estimated net worth of $1 billion or more.
    1. Aleksandr Abrarnov
    2. Roman Abramovich
    3. Araz Aga]arov
    4. Farkhad Akhmedov
    5. Vagit Alekperov
    6. Igor Altushkin
    7. Aleksey Ananyev
    8. Dmitriy Ananyev
    9. Vasiliy Anisimov
    10. Roman Avdeyev
    11. Petr Aven
    12. Yelena Baturina
    13. Aleksey Bogachev
    14. Vladimir Bogdanov
    15. Leonid Boguslavskiy
    16. Audrey Bokarev
    17. Oleg Boyko
    18. Nikolay Buynov
    19. Oleg Deripaska
    20. Aleksandr Dzhaparidze
    21. Leonid Fedun
    22. Gleb Fetisov
    23. Mikhail Fridman
    24. Aleksandr Frolov
    25. Filaret Galchev
    26. Sergey Galitskiy
    27. Valentin Gapontsev
    28. Sergey Gordeyev
    29. Andrey Guryev
    30. Yuriy Gushchin
    31. Mikhail Gutseriyev
    32. Sait-Salam Gutseriyev
    33. Zarakb Iliyev
    34. Dmitriy Kamenshchik
    35. Vyacheslav Kantor
    36. Sanwel Karapetyan
    37. Yevgeniy Kasperskiy
    38. Sergey Katsiyev
    39. Suleyman Kerimov
    40. Igor Kesayev
    41. Danil Khachatmov
    42. German Khan
    43. Viktor Kharitonin
    44. Aleksandr Klyachin
    45. Petr Kondrashev
    46. Andrey Kosogov
    47. Yuriy Kovalchuk
    48. Andrey Kozitsyn
    49. Aleksey Kuzmichev
    50. Lev Kvetnoy
    51. Vladimir Lisin
    52. Anatoliy Lomakin
    53. Ziyavudin Magornedov
    54. Igor Makarov
    55. Iskander Makhmudov
    56. Aleksandr Mamut
    57. Andrey Melnichenko
    58. Leonid Mikhelson
    59. Yuriy Milner
    60. Boris Mints
    61. Andrey Molchanov
    62. Aleksey Mordashov
    63. Vadim Moshkovich
    64. Aleksandr Nesis
    65. God Nisanov
    66. Aleksandr Ponomarenko
    67. Sergcy Popov
    68. Vladimir Potanin
    69. Mikhail Prokhorov
    70. Dmitriy Pumpyanskiy
    71. Megdet Rakhimkulov
    72. Andrey Rappoport
    73. Viktor Rashnikov
    74. Arkadiy Rotenberg
    75. Boris Rotenberg
    76. Dmitriy Rybolovlev
    77. Ayrat Shaymiyev
    78. Radik Shaymiyev
    79. Kirill Shamalov
    80. Yuriy Sheller
    81. Albert Shigabutdinov
    82. Mikhail Shishkhanov
    83. Leonid Simanovskiy
    84. Audrey Skoch
    85. Aleksandr Skorobogatko
    86. Rustem Sulteyev
    87. Aleksandr Svetakov
    88. Gennadiy Timchenko
    89. Oleg Tinkov
    90. Roman Trotsenko
    91. Alisher Usmanov
    92. Viktor Vekselberg
    93. Arkadiy Volozh
    94. Vadim Yakunin
    95. Vladimir Yevtushenkov
    96. Gavril Yushvayev