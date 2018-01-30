(CNN) Following a vote Monday to take steps toward releasing a classified memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tool, Democrats were stressing Tuesday just how livid they are.

"It's f---ing apoplectic and ridiculous," one Senate Democratic aide said about the memo, which was authored by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California.

The one Republican that Democrats plan to direct their outrage at is House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"He's going to get a lot of heat coming his way," this aide said, adding that Nunes has had the Wisconsin Republican's blessing throughout the process of authoring the memo and pushing for its release.

In a statement Monday night, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, "Americans should be deeply concerned by Speaker Ryan's sanctioning of this irresponsible decision."

Read More