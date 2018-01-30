Watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday wherever you are : on TV, desktop, mobile devices, apps, CNNgo and more. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Washington (CNN) Bill Nye "The Science Guy" is pushing back on criticisms of his decision to attend the State of the Union address with Rep. Jim Bridenstine, President Donald Trump's embattled nominee for NASA administrator who has a history of expressing climate change skepticism.

"Tomorrow night I will attend the State of the Union as a guest of Congressman Jim Bridenstine -- nominee for NASA Administrator -- who extended me an invitation in my role as CEO of The Planetary Society," the science educator and engineer tweeted on Monday night.

"While the Congressman and I disagree on a great many issues -- we share a deep respect for NASA and its achievements and a strong interest in the future of space exploration. My attendance tomorrow should not be interpreted as an endorsement of this administration, or of Congressman Bridenstine's nomination, or seen as an acceptance of the recent attacks on science and the scientific community," he wrote.

The Oklahoma Republican said in a statement he invited Nye because he has inspired "countless young people to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math."

Nye has been an outspoken critic of those who deny the impact of climate change and has called for policies to address it.