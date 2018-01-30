Bernie Sanders holds his own SOTU response livestream

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, held his own State of the Union response on Tuesday where he slammed President Donald Trump for being "compulsively dishonest" and creating a looming immigration "crisis" by ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Sanders' response, which sounded a lot like his stump speeches during his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 election, was broadcast live online late Tuesday.

Sanders slammed the Trump administration's tax cuts, border wall proposal and called the President a "bully" in his live stream, using the same term Rep. Joe Kennedy used in his official response to the State of the Union for the Democratic party.

"Trump talked about DACA and immigration (during his State of the Union address) but what he did not tell the American people is that he precipitated this crisis in September," Sanders said. "We need to seriously address the issue of immigration."

He also slammed Trump for not acknowledging Russia's interference in the 2016 election.