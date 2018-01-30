Trump's State of the Union in 280 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the State of the Union.
Abolish pensions for members of Congress? ...@jamesstrock created a #SOTU checklist of things Trump can do if he really wants to drain the swamp. https://t.co/BFbCLlouMI— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) January 30, 2018
I think he's great. I'm sure he will do great. Watch @RepMaxineWaters social numbers and let's compare data. ✊🏾💕 https://t.co/efNFQFfDwv— Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) January 30, 2018
Does it get more vile than a Republican Congressman bragging that he wants to arrest and deport the Dreamers who are scheduled to attend Trump's State of Hate address? #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/0aCplpPiFc— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2018
Good to be @alicetweet on @CNN @brikeilarcnn re #SOTU so much for @realDonaldTrump to report - Jobs, National Security, Lower Taxes, Bonuses #Maga pic.twitter.com/UrSNKJqGC7— Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) January 30, 2018
President Trump's first year in office has been a dark time for America. But the good news is this is still a democracy, and the people can hold their leaders accountable. It's time to take our government back. https://t.co/hLq3D0wmNq— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 30, 2018
President Trump's words advocating "bipartisanship" will not fix the problem he created.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2018
Even in politics, action speaks louder than words. #SOTU https://t.co/HkQOiffaTX
Count me as a skeptic, but having been through this process before here are the three ways to evaluate whether @realDonaldTrump and team did themselves any good tonight. Spoiler alert: not just reading from a TelePrompTer. https://t.co/giMlKiM1ZQ— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 30, 2018
Trump inviting to #StateOfTheUnion the parents of people killed by MS-13 gang members. Why didn't Trump invite family of Heather Heyer, Timothy Caughman, Ricky John Best, Taliesin Namkai Meche, Richard W. Collins, or 13 others killed in 2017 by white supremacists on U.S. soil?!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2018
The State of the Union is ... RESISTING AND RESILIENT! https://t.co/PbgolMDrl6— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 30, 2018
Good Morning! Off to Washington to cover #SOTU address from Pres Trump, a chance to celebrate a year of achievement -- growth, optimism, security -- and lay out plans for more MAGA to come...— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 30, 2018