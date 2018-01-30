Orlando Bloom crashes a Formula E car in Morocco

(CNN) He's battled the Orcs of Mordor and swung swords with pirates on the high seas.

But Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom struggled to get to grips with a Formula E car during a recent trip to Morocco.

The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star was at the Marrakech ePrix with fellow A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio to celebrate his 41st birthday.

Orlando Bloom receives some instructions between taking to the track.

After a promising start, Bloom lost control of the car and collided with the track wall -- losing his car's nose cone in the process. You can see the full video above.

