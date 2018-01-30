(CNN) A Russia-engineered peace conference aimed at bringing together warring factions in Syria has been fruitless, with the main opposition figures snubbing the talks and those who did attend walking out.

Opposition members who took part in the conference at the Black Sea resort of Sochi heckled Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday during his speech before the walkout, video posted online by the Foreign Ministry shows.

Organizers of the summit had hoped the talks would lead to a new draft constitution for Syria and bring an end to sanctions imposed on the state.

Russia is the most powerful ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government. Along with Turkey and Iran, it is pursuing its own peace process for Syria while the UN backs a separate plan.

Russia has faced questions over its role as peacemaker, and Western countries, including the US, France and Britain, have all boycotted the Russian-brokered talks and back the UN plan.

