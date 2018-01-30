Iranian women take off headscarves to protest veil law

(CNN) Iranian women have been taking off their headscarves in public places to protest the law that forces women to wear the veil in public.

Powerful images have appeared on social media of a number of women, their heads uncovered, holding their hijabs on the end of sticks and standing on utility boxes on street sidewalks.

A 2nd woman arrested in #Iran for protesting forced #hijab by taking off her headscarf.

Name: Narges Hosseini #نرگس_حسینی

Women are removing their hijab, posting it with the hashtag #دختران_خیابان_انقلاب meaning #GirlsOfRevolutionSt where #VidaMovahed first took off her hijab. pic.twitter.com/lLbeI5TZMo — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 29, 2018

The protests have spread since Vida Mohaved, a woman who was arrested in December by Iranian authorities after removing her headscarf during a wave of anti-regime protests, was freed on Sunday.

The social media posts have been using the hashtag "The girls of Revolution Street," a tribute to Mohaved, whose original protest took place on the Tehran city center thoroughfare, also known by its Farsi name, Enghelab Street.

In recent months, enforcement of the law -- first enacted after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 -- has been relaxed. In the past, women who allowed their hijab to slip could be admonished by the religious police, but these forces have been less prominent under the regime of President Hassan Rouhani.