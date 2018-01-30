Story highlights Loperamide, an antidiarrheal drug and an opioid, needs repackaging, the FDA says

It can cause heart problems and even death at very high doses

(CNN) As part of the fight against the nation's opioid epidemic, the US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday, one common antidiarrheal drug should be given new packaging.

The agency is working with manufacturers to change the packaging of the drug loperamide to include blister packs and single-dose packaging, which could reduce the likelihood of overdose, according to FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Loperamide, sold under brand names such as Imodium, is an over-the-counter opioid medication used to treat diarrhea. However, it is sometimes taken in large doses by those seeking to suppress symptoms of withdrawal from such other opioids as heroin. In such high doses, loperamide can lead to cardiac problems and even death, Gottlieb said in a statement Tuesday.

"We're leaving no stone unturned," Gottlieb said.

"With 11.5 million Americans misusing prescription opioids in the past year and more than 40 people dying every day from overdoses involving prescription opioids, it has become abundantly clear that more vigilant action is needed from the FDA and others to get ahead of this crisis."

