'Black Panther' premiere has fans super excited

(CNN) Welcome to Wakanda.

"Black Panther" held its star-studded world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles, and based on social media, it was all fans hoped it would be.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan is one of this year's most eagerly awaited films and an expected blockbuster.

Boseman plays T'Challa, a prince of the fictitious African nation of Wakanda and a superhero known as Black Panther.