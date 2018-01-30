Taliban control of Afghanistan on the rise, US data reveals

(CNN) The Taliban strengthened its hold over Afghanistan in the second half of last year, according to new US military data released to CNN on Tuesday.

In October 2017, 14% of Afghan districts were under insurgent control or influence, an increase of one percentage point on the previous data from August.

The official figures offer a rare and tangible measure in which to assess the ongoing war -- a war that President Trump has pledged to win

The newly released figures have been subject to some controversy, however. The US government's own ombudsman of the war, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), had earlier complained the US military had barred the information from being released to the public.

The new data was released by US Forces in Afghanistan to CNN following inquiries on SIGAR's complaint. According to the new information, 56% of districts were under Afghan government control or influence in October, while 30% are contested with the insurgency.

