(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
-- Jeff Bezos is partnering with business titans Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett to create their own health insurance company. They want to fix America's costly health care system.
-- Melania Trump will make her first public appearance since the Stormy Daniels report at tonight's State of the Union address.
-- Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters he favors releasing the Nunes memo, but lawmakers should not confuse it with the Mueller investigation.
-- If Trump can't rally the Republican base, Democrats could take back control of the House. Here's the breakdown.
-- Chinese airlines have canceled hundreds of flights to and from Taiwan as dispute over aviation routes intensifies.
-- Europe is finally breaking through years of anemic growth. In 2017, the region's economy surged 2.5% -- faster than the United States'.
-- Stocks are falling again today in a sell-off not seen for some time.
-- Europe is finally breaking through years of anemic growth. In 2017, the region's economy surged 2.5% -- faster than the United States'.
-- Stocks are falling again today in a sell-off not seen for some time.
-- Iranian women are taking off their headscarves to protest the law that forces them to wear one.
-- Raped at 8. Pregnant at 10. Forced to marry her rapist at 11. This happened in America. Now she's fighting to end child marriage.
-- A couple went on a relaxing beach vacation. When they came home they discovered dozens of worms burrowing into their feet.
-- Raped at 8. Pregnant at 10. Forced to marry her rapist at 11. This happened in America. Now she's fighting to end child marriage.
-- A couple went on a relaxing beach vacation. When they came home they discovered dozens of worms burrowing into their feet.