-- Jeff Bezos is partnering with business titans Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett to create their own health insurance company. They want to fix America's costly health care system.



-- Melania Trump will make her first public appearance since the Stormy Daniels report at tonight's State of the Union address.

-- Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters he favors releasing the Nunes memo, but lawmakers should not confuse it with the Mueller investigation.

-- If Trump can't rally the Republican base, Democrats could take back control of the House. Here's the breakdown.