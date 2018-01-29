Who is 'serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman?

(CNN) She's 66 years old with soft, white hair cut in a bob and the appearance of a genial grandmother but Marilyn Jean Hartman has built up quite a collection of mugshots.

Nicknamed the "serial stowaway" for her history of unticketed jaunts on commercial flights, she has reappeared in the news after allegedly landing in London earlier this month without a passport or boarding pass.

Her image may be familiar to airport and police cameras but just how she manages to board planes and make trips remains a mystery, as does her personal life and background.

Little to nothing is known about whether she has or had a family and an employment history, where she is from and how or why she started her unauthorized travels.