4 killed at a shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

(CNN) Four people, who were all in their 20s, were shot and killed at a southern Pennsylvania car wash early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. ET in the village of Melcroft, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Officers arrived to the scene and found four bodies and two injured people -- including the suspected gunman, identified as Timothy Smith, 28.

Smith isn't expected to survive after a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

"It is a possibility that the gunshot wound to Smith was self-inflicted, however that determination has not been made at this point," according to the police report.

Smith was wearing a body armor carrier without the ballistic panels inserted. He had several magazines of ammunition and three firearms -- an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, 9MM handgun and .308 rifle, police said.

