Story highlights Rules come after students arrested in connection to hazing death, cocaine trafficking

Andrew Coffey died of acute alcohol poisoning at a fraternity event, police say

(CNN) Florida State University announced Monday it's changing the way Greek organizations do business as nine men await prosecution in the death of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey.

For now, a ban on booze -- not just at fraternity and sorority events, but at any social event held by the school's 700 recognized student groups -- remains in effect.

If student organizations comply with new regulations, FSU may allow social events later this semester, President James Thrasher said in announcing the new policies. Thrasher suspended Greek activities after Coffey's death.

According to a grand jury presentment, Pi Kappa Phi was under a liquor ban -- meaning it could serve only beer and wine -- but pledges were told the ban was lifted for the November party and someone gave Coffey a bottle of high-proof bourbon.