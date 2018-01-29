Story highlights Kitzbuhel's Streif downhill course is the toughest in the world

Austria's Max Stockl if first to tackle it on a mountain bike

Stockl has broken numerous mountain bike speed records

(CNN) It is a feat which must be seen to be believed.

The world's greatest skiers have a difficult time tackling the legendary Streif course in Kitzbuhel, regarded as the toughest downhill race in Alpine skiing. There are almost always wobbles, often crashes and, inevitably, injuries.

No-one had attempted to take the 3.3km plunge on two wheels before -- until Austrian Max Stockl decided to negotiate the merciless Alpine slopes on his mountain bike, becoming the first downhill biker to complete the Streif in winter.

Stockl, who reached a top speed of 103.64 km/h on the Streif, said: "When you are able to ride with your bike on a slope like that, it is a special honor for me, and I wanted to offer the necessary respect by not ruining the work put in by the ski club by knocking out huge sections of fencing.

