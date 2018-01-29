Washington (CNN) Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will be the Democrat responding to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday -- but who is he?

The 37-year-old rising star in the Democratic Party comes from one of the most prominent families in American politics, as the great-nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He will follow in the footsteps of his great uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy, who was part of a group response to President Ronald Reagan's State of the Union in 1982.

Before he was selected for the address, Kennedy was mostly viewed by his own party as a low-key member of a political dynasty who is strategically inserting himself into policy debates and laying out what he thinks Democrats still need to learn.

His State of the Union response will be an opportunity for him to shine in a party where many in the senior ranks are well into their 70s.

"From health care to economic justice to civil rights, the Democratic agenda stands in powerful contrast to President Trump's broken promises to American families," Kennedy said in a statement. "Our vision for this union is guided by a simple belief that equality and economic dignity should be afforded to every American. I'm honored to have been chosen by Leader (Nancy) Pelosi and Leader (Chuck) Schumer to deliver our party's response."

