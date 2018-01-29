Trump admin declines to impose new Russia sanctions

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has declined to impose sanctions against companies and foreign countries doing business with blacklisted Russian defense and intelligence entities.

The administration was required by law to name the companies and individuals Monday, and possibly sanction them under a 2016 law meant to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 US election, as well as its human rights violations, annexation of Crimea and ongoing military operations in eastern Ukraine.

A State Department official said that the administration had decided to put foreign governments and private sector entities "on notice ... that significant transactions with listed Russian entities will result in sanctions."

"Sanctions on specific entities or individuals will not need to be imposed because the legislation is, in fact, serving as a deterrent," the official said.

CNN has learned that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed off this morning on the measures, due today under a law called the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act," or CAATSA. State Department officials also briefed senators earlier today.

