Trump touts 'close partnership' in letter to African leaders

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump sent a letter to African leaders at their 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to "reiterate the close partnership" between the US and African Union, an administration official confirmed to CNN Monday.

Earlier this month, Trump came under fire for remarks reportedly describing African nations as "shithole countries" during an immigration discussion with senators in the Oval Office. Trump has denied making the comments.

Despite this, the administration official said Trump "deeply respects" African states and Africa's citizens.

"The purpose of the letter was to reiterate the close partnership between the United States and African Union and highlight areas of continued mutual interest and was sent to coincide with the holding of the African Union summit this week," the official said, adding, "The President deeply respects African states and Africa's citizens, and is committed to strengthening the partnership between the United States, African Union, and member states."

