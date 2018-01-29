20-week abortion ban fails to advance in the Senate

Washington (CNN) A bill that would criminalize abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy failed to advance Monday in the Senate.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act needed 60 votes to advance in the Senate, but it was blocked in a procedural vote, 51-46.

The bill, which includes exceptions for instances where the life is at risk and in cases involving rape or incest, was passed by the House of Representatives in October.

Similar legislation also failed in 2013 and 2015. Unlike the past two attempts, when President Barack Obama was in office, the bill this time had support from Republican President Donald Trump.

Similar legislation is already enacted in several states. But opponents of the legislation argue 20-week abortion bans are unconstitutional.

