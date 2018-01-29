Breaking News

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen becomes latest GOP chairman to retire

By Deirdre Walsh and Lauren Fox, CNN

Updated 11:44 AM ET, Mon January 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) questions OMB Director Mick Mulvaney about his budget during a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the budget for the Office of Management and Budget the House Committee on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) questions OMB Director Mick Mulvaney about his budget during a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the budget for the Office of Management and Budget the House Committee on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

(CNN)New Jersey Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that he'll retire at the end of this term, the latest in a string of GOP members in powerful committee positions to make plans to leave Congress.

"Today, as I announce my retirement at the end of this session of Congress, I want to use the opportunity to strongly encourage the many young people I meet to consider public service," Frelinghuysen said in a lengthy statement. "Public service is an incredible way to turn your convictions into something that serves the greater good and to do it alongside people from every walk of life and background."