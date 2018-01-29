(CNN) New Jersey Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that he'll retire at the end of this term, the latest in a string of GOP members in powerful committee positions to make plans to leave Congress.

"Today, as I announce my retirement at the end of this session of Congress, I want to use the opportunity to strongly encourage the many young people I meet to consider public service," Frelinghuysen said in a lengthy statement. "Public service is an incredible way to turn your convictions into something that serves the greater good and to do it alongside people from every walk of life and background."