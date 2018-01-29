Watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday wherever you are: on TV, desktop, mobile devices, apps, CNNgo and more. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

(CNN) Senate Republicans are looking for President Donald Trump to focus on his accomplishments in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, but many also said they'd like to hear specifics about issues ranging from North Korea to infrastructure.

"The state of the union is: we're safer, we're stronger, and we've gotten a turnaround in the most lethargic economic time in US history," said Sen. David Perdue of Georgia. Perdue added that the President is rightly upbeat about a "very successful" first year in office and will "talk a good bit about the accomplishments."

"I hope the President lays out that record of achievement that we all work together so hard to produce," Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said, citing tax reform, regulation overhauls and Republican judicial confirmations. Cruz said priorities for 2018 should be "finishing the job on Obamacare," and investing in border security.

"I believe we should not pass an amnesty bill that creates a path to citizenship for millions of people here illegally," Cruz added, a possible reference to comments Trump made last week signaling an openness to such a plan for recipients of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programming, which hardline conservatives consider "amnesty."

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said he expects Trump to speak about the "success of the tax cuts," and "how Americans are succeeding, how they're growing their wages, how they're growing their investment opportunities and really, how America's back."

Read More