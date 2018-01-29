Washington (CNN) The Republican Governors Association is returning a $100,000 contribution from Steve Wynn's resorts company amid allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of the major GOP donor.

The governors' group is also canceling its contract with Wynn Resorts to hold its 2020 annual conference at the Wynn Las Vegas casino and hotel.

The organization says it will not accept any future contributions from Steve Wynn or Wynn Resorts, where he is founder and CEO, "unless the allegations against Mr. Wynn are proven to be false."

The group's move comes in the wake of The Wall Street Journal's Friday report detailing numerous allegations against Wynn. Wynn has denied the allegations.

