Programming note: Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and beyond the call of duty.

Washington (CNN) When police Officer Ryan Holets shared the riveting and unlikely story of how his family last year adopted a baby born to a homeless woman addicted to heroin, he could not imagine that his story also captured the eyes of the White House.

The next chapter in this story that garnered worldwide attention will bring the Holets family to Washington as first lady Melania Trump's guests at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday named Holets, along with several others, as people who "represent the unbreakable American spirit."

"We have entered the twilight zone for sure," Holets recently reflected as he tried to grasp the magnitude of bringing his New Mexico family to a high-profile stage.

Rebecca and Ryan Holets and their new baby Hope visited the White House on Monday.

The Trump administration hopes to use the Holets family's story to highlight its efforts in fighting opioid abuse across the country.

JUST WATCHED Cop adopts homeless addict's newborn baby Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Cop adopts homeless addict's newborn baby 03:44

Holets' mission is more humble and a message to help change the country's view of those trapped in the grips of addiction and homelessness.

Read More