Ahead of the President's State of the Union, there's a People's State of the Union

(CNN) What's better than one night of political speeches? Two nights of political speeches, of course.

You've probably heard about President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech, which he'll give to Congress Tuesday night.

But are you familiar with the People's State of the Union?

Billed as a rally for the "resistance movement" and a "public alternative" to the President 's speech, the People's State of the Union takes place Monday night at 8 at The Town Hall, a historic theater in New York built almost 100 years ago to support the women's suffrage movement.

The People's State of the Union will be live-streamed at www.peoplessotu.org

