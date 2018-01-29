Ex-Clinton campaign chief says she was overruled in decision not to fire adviser

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's former presidential campaign manager said Monday she was overruled when she recommended firing Burns Strider, a former campaign faith adviser who was accused of sexual harassment when he worked on Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

When asked if she was overruled by Clinton over whether to fire Strider, Patti Solis Doyle, a CNN political commentator, told CNN's Brianna Keilar: "I was overruled, yes." She later added that Clinton "made the wrong call."

A female campaign staffer had accused Strider of harassment that included inappropriate touching, kissing her forehead and sending her suggestive emails. The woman shared an office with Strider.

After hearing of the complaint, Solis Doyle and other senior aides urged Clinton to fire Strider, but Clinton declined to dismiss him and kept him on for the rest of her failed run for the Democratic nomination, two sources who worked on the 2008 campaign told CNN last week.

The woman was moved out of the office where she had been working with Strider, one source said, and the faith adviser was punished by having his pay docked for several weeks, having his title changed and being required to undergo sexual harassment training.