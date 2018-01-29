Washington (CNN) Senate and House leaders met Monday to discuss steps forward on immigration in the first gathering they have had since President Donald Trump unveiled his immigration framework last week.

But after the meeting, it remained unclear how either side could reach agreement with the other, even after weeks of negotiations.

The meeting, which stretched just over 40 minutes, featured "candid" discussion, according to House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and included White House officials such as chief of staff John Kelly and Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

"I think we were candid as to where each one of us was coming from," Hoyer said after leaving the meeting. "I don't think anybody was not straightforward, which was useful."

According to one GOP aide, Kelly did not stress at any point that he was there to deliver a specific or pointed message from the President in the meeting.

