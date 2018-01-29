Story highlights The bill is being brought back up now because of Larry Nassar's sentencing

Nassar had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct

Washington (CNN) The House will take up a bill on Monday which, if implemented, will require that allegations and incidents of sexual abuse of minor and amateur athletes be reported to be authorities.

The bill would create an organization within the US Olympic Committee that would be responsible for receiving and handling inquiries and reports about abuse, and making sure that allegations are promptly reported to law enforcement when necessary, or resolved internally.

It would ensure that law enforcement is contacted within 24 hours for certain kinds of incidents, and make training mandatory.

The bill comes after the sentencing of Larry Nassar , once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's foremost women Olympic gymnasts.

The disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

