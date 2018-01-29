FBI deputy director McCabe stepping down

Washington (CNN) FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources tell CNN.

McCabe had become a central target of President Donald Trump's ire toward the FBI over its involvement in the investigation into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

McCabe was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he is able to step down earlier. His departure came as a surprise even to some expecting his March retirement.

One source said Monday's departure was not in the plans as of Friday. The source said McCabe was told Monday morning to step down. A second source described McCabe's departure as being "removed."

Another source familiar with the matter said it was a "mutual" decision.

