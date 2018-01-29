(CNN) Six weeks after US Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, judicial officials have yet to reveal the fate of a misconduct complaint that began with news reports based on claims from women who worked for the judge.

In the past, judicial authorities have dismissed a pending grievance when a judge left the bench in the middle of a misconduct investigation. That might be what ultimately happens with the 67-year-old Kozinski.

But the process might not be as clear-cut for this prominent jurist who was also subject to a misconduct complaint in 2009 involving computer pornography.

Karen Greve Milton, the executive for the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is handling the review of Kozinski, confirmed that ordinarily a misconduct complaint would be dismissed once a judge left the bench but said she could not comment on the Kozinski matter until the judicial council's resolution of the complaint becomes public.

Lawyer Susan Estrich, who represents Kozinski, declined to comment.

