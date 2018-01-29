Why are people prejudiced? The answer is not what you think

Anton Gollwitzer is a doctoral student in psychology at Yale University. John Bargh is a professor of psychology at Yale and the author of "Before You Know It: The Unconscious Reasons We Do What We Do" (2017; Touchstone). The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) People are prejudiced -- sometimes unashamedly so. We tend to have a host of reasons ready to justify our biases -- the mentally ill are dangerous, immigrants steal jobs, the LGBTQ community corrupts family values, Muslims are terrorists and rural whites are uneducated.

But these prejudices are largely unfounded and the justifications don't hold water, so what is driving them in the first place? In the December Nature: Human Behavior , we -- with colleagues Julia Marshall and Yimeng Wang -- report a basic root of social prejudice: People's dislike of broken patterns.

Our starting premise was that society feels prejudice toward people who deviate from the norm, those who break physical or social patterns. In their skin color or dress, they break the pattern of what looks "normal." In their religious or cultural practices, they deviate from long-established social norms, which are consensually agreed-upon patterns of social behavior.

Given this insight, we reasoned that social prejudice may originate from our general dislike of deviancy -- breaks in regularities and what we are accustomed to. If true, then how we think and feel about people who look different, or behave differently than the norm, should be analogous to how we think and feel about objects that break the overall regularity of our visual experience -- the pencil that is slightly out of line in a row of pencils, the patch of paint on the bedroom wall that's just a shade darker than the rest of the room.

Our first set of studies established that a dislike of such non-social broken patterns is highly prevalent, early-emerging in life and exists across different cultures. Large samples of adults in China and the United States, for example, disliked broken patterns made up of geometric shapes -- for instance, a row of triangles with one triangle out of line.

