Breaking News

10 mistakes parents make with newborns -- and how to avoid them

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 4:13 AM ET, Mon January 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The nonprofit WaterAid asked pregnant women from around the world to share what they&#39;ll take to the hospital when they deliver their child. Some brought items that comfort them or clothes for the baby. Some had to bring their own basic medical supplies.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Katy Shaw, 31, is originally from the United Kingdom and now lives in Melbourne, Australia. This will be her first baby.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
The nonprofit WaterAid asked pregnant women from around the world to share what they'll take to the hospital when they deliver their child. Some brought items that comfort them or clothes for the baby. Some had to bring their own basic medical supplies.

Katy Shaw, 31, is originally from the United Kingdom and now lives in Melbourne, Australia. This will be her first baby.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Katy Shaw&#39;s maternity bag.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Katy Shaw's maternity bag.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Katy Shaw&#39;s bag includes: toiletries, snacks, diapers, hat, socks, mittens, clothes and swaddles for the baby, clothes for the mom, nightgowns, maternity underwear, maternity pads, nursing pads and massage oils.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Katy Shaw's bag includes: toiletries, snacks, diapers, hat, socks, mittens, clothes and swaddles for the baby, clothes for the mom, nightgowns, maternity underwear, maternity pads, nursing pads and massage oils.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Agnes Noti, 22, of Tanzania, was photographed at the Kiomboi District Hospital as she was prepared to give birth to her third child. There was no source of water in the rooms where mothers deliver babies or care for newborns. There was one toilet and women had access to a sink that&#39;s also used to wash medical equipment. The water they drink is purchased from a shop, she said.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Agnes Noti, 22, of Tanzania, was photographed at the Kiomboi District Hospital as she was prepared to give birth to her third child. There was no source of water in the rooms where mothers deliver babies or care for newborns. There was one toilet and women had access to a sink that's also used to wash medical equipment. The water they drink is purchased from a shop, she said.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Agnes Noti&#39;s bag includes: clothes for the baby, a blanket for the baby, socks, a basin, a flask and tea.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Agnes Noti's bag includes: clothes for the baby, a blanket for the baby, socks, a basin, a flask and tea.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Ellen Phiri, 23, of Malawi, was photographed as she prepared to give birth at the Simulemba Health Centre. It has no clean running water, no sterilization equipment and four toilets for 400 people, according to WaterAid. Water is collected from a water pump shared with the community.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Ellen Phiri, 23, of Malawi, was photographed as she prepared to give birth at the Simulemba Health Centre. It has no clean running water, no sterilization equipment and four toilets for 400 people, according to WaterAid. Water is collected from a water pump shared with the community.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Ellen Phiri&#39;s bag includes: a flashlight because there is no electricity, a black plastic sheet to cover the delivery bed because it is it hard to clean the area, a razor blade to cut the umbilical cord, string to tie the umbilical cord, 200 Malawian Kwacha for food, three large sarongs for the mother to wear and to wrap her baby in.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Ellen Phiri's bag includes: a flashlight because there is no electricity, a black plastic sheet to cover the delivery bed because it is it hard to clean the area, a razor blade to cut the umbilical cord, string to tie the umbilical cord, 200 Malawian Kwacha for food, three large sarongs for the mother to wear and to wrap her baby in.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Hazel Shandumba, 27, is from Zambia. There is no running water in the maternity ward where she planned to give birth.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Hazel Shandumba, 27, is from Zambia. There is no running water in the maternity ward where she planned to give birth.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Hazel Shandumba&#39;s maternity bag.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Hazel Shandumba's maternity bag.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Hazel Shandumba&#39;s birth bag includes: baby blanket, cotton wool, a sarong, clothes for the baby, napkins, a basin for water, and a roll of plastic to put on the bed because it is difficult to keep the area clean.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Hazel Shandumba's birth bag includes: baby blanket, cotton wool, a sarong, clothes for the baby, napkins, a basin for water, and a roll of plastic to put on the bed because it is difficult to keep the area clean.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Razafindrabary Claudine, 26, was photographed in Madagascar. She said there&#39;s running water near her home in her village, so she doesn&#39;t have to walk far to fetch water.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Razafindrabary Claudine, 26, was photographed in Madagascar. She said there's running water near her home in her village, so she doesn't have to walk far to fetch water.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Razafindrabary Claudine&#39;s maternity basket.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Razafindrabary Claudine's maternity basket.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Razafindrabary Claudine&#39;s birth basket includes: Clothes for the baby, cotton wool, alcohol for cleaning, diapers, a flask, a bucket and sanitary pads.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Razafindrabary Claudine's birth basket includes: Clothes for the baby, cotton wool, alcohol for cleaning, diapers, a flask, a bucket and sanitary pads.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Deanna Neiers lives in New York and was photographed at home before giving birth to her first baby. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I feel so happy nurturing this life inside of me, it truly is a miracle,&quot; she said. &quot;I also am very fortunate to live within walking distance of one of the best hospitals in New York City. Being pregnant certainly heightens your awareness of how fortunate we are to have access to great birthing facilities and clean water.&quot;
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Deanna Neiers lives in New York and was photographed at home before giving birth to her first baby.
"I feel so happy nurturing this life inside of me, it truly is a miracle," she said. "I also am very fortunate to live within walking distance of one of the best hospitals in New York City. Being pregnant certainly heightens your awareness of how fortunate we are to have access to great birthing facilities and clean water."
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Deanna Neiers&#39; maternity bag.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Deanna Neiers' maternity bag.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Deanna Neiers maternity bag includes: Music player, coconut oil for massage, lavender oil, arnica gel, snacks, nursing bra and pads, nursing pillow, comfortable clothes to wear at the hospital and on her return home, soft swaddle blanket for the baby, clothes for the baby and a hat for the baby.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Deanna Neiers maternity bag includes: Music player, coconut oil for massage, lavender oil, arnica gel, snacks, nursing bra and pads, nursing pillow, comfortable clothes to wear at the hospital and on her return home, soft swaddle blanket for the baby, clothes for the baby and a hat for the baby.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Joanna Laurie, 34, lives in London, and is expecting her first baby.&quot;The most important thing in the bag is the blanket my mum gave me to bring the baby home in, the same one my mother brought me home in,&quot; she said.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Joanna Laurie, 34, lives in London, and is expecting her first baby."The most important thing in the bag is the blanket my mum gave me to bring the baby home in, the same one my mother brought me home in," she said.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Joanna Laurie&#39;s birth bag.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Joanna Laurie's birth bag.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Joanna Laurie&#39;s bag includes: diapers, clothes for the baby, clothes for mom, snacks, towel for mom, toiletries, maternity pads, iPad, water bottle, medical notes, a blanket and a maternity TENS machine for pain.
Photos: Birth bags from around the world
Joanna Laurie's bag includes: diapers, clothes for the baby, clothes for mom, snacks, towel for mom, toiletries, maternity pads, iPad, water bottle, medical notes, a blanket and a maternity TENS machine for pain.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
02.birthbag.WaterAid - James Grant 301.birthbag.WaterAid - James Grant 203.birthbag.WaterAid - James Grant04.birthbag.WaterAid - Anna Kari 205.birthbag.WaterAid - Anna Kari06.birthbag.WaterAid - Jenny Lewis07.birthbag.WaterAir -Jenny Lewis08.birthbag.WaterAid - Chileshe Chanda (1)09.birthbag.WaterAid - Chileshe Chanda10.birthbag.WaterAid -Chileshe Chanda 211.birthbag.WaterAid - Ernest Randriari (2)12.birthbag.WaterAid - Ernest Randriari13.birthbag.WaterAid - Ernest Randriari (1)14.birthbag.WaterAid - John Neiers15.birthbag.WaterAid - Deanna Neiers 216.birthbag.WaterAid - Deanna Neiers17.birthbag.WaterAid - Anna Kari 318.birthbag.WaterAid - Anna Kari 419.birthbag.WaterAid - Anna Kari 5

Story highlights

  • Parents' most common newborn mistakes involve car seats, sleep and burping
  • Pediatricians offer advice on tummy time and fevers

(CNN)Bringing a new baby home can be nerve-wracking for any parent. If it's your first, the fear of making a mistake can be overwhelming. It's inevitable you won't do everything just right, but read on and you can cross these common mistakes off your list.

1. Car seat safety

Some parents make the mistake of not practicing various baby care chores before the baby comes. While how to change a diaper many be intuitive for most, not everything is. Take car seats, for example.
    "Since hospitals require you to take baby home in an appropriate car seat, be sure you have it installed before delivering," said pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu, co-author of "Heading Home with Your Newborn." "Enlist the help of a child passenger safety technician, if needed."
    Strollers, car carriers send thousands of kids to ERs
    Strollers, car carriers send thousands of kids to ERs
    Figuring out how to correctly -- and safely -- install car seats can be a real challenge for many parents, so much so that many fire stations used to help parents with it. Today, fewer do so, but you can find a trained technician through the National Child Passenger Safety Certification site.
    Read More
    But even while parents may have purchased the seat, and even learned how to install it properly, birth educator Polly Gannon finds that some haven't gone to the trouble of using it before the baby comes.
    "Some parents haven't even put a stuffed animal in there before the baby comes so they know how to get a newborn in there comfortably," said Gannon, who works at Calabasas Pediatrics in Calabasas, California. "Most hospitals, for legal reasons, cannot put the baby in the car seat for you, or even show you how to use it."
    These are the states where infant mortality is highest
    These are the states where infant mortality is highest
    A 2016 study of nearly 300 families, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, found 91% of those parents made serious mistakes while installing their car seats or putting their newborns into those seats. Eighty-six percent of those errors were in positioning the newborn in the seat, and most of those mistakes were "critical" and increased the child's risk for injury in any accident. Over half of the families had older children, which should have given them practice for the task.
    For newborns, parents should make sure their infant's head doesn't flop forward, which could restrict breathing. That involves installing the seat at the correct angle to keep the baby's feet up, with the body reclined so baby can turn her head to the side and breathe normally.
    If the baby slouches down or to the side in the seat, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests placing a tightly rolled receiving blanket on both sides of the baby, or using the newborn insert made for that car seat brand -- do not mix or match with other manufacturers. Don't place a blanket or roll across the top of the baby's head or put padding under your infant.

    2. Back to sleep

    Stop using crib bumpers, doctors say
    Stop using crib bumpers, doctors say
    The national "Back to Sleep" campaign of the 1990s brought a great deal of attention to SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome, and other sleep-related deaths among infants. Guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics insist that every baby should sleep on their back, in their own crib, without any toys or soft bedding. During and after the campaign, sleep-related deaths sharply declined, but recent data shows the risk continues. Each year, some 3,500 babies continue to die from sleep-related causes.
    A 2015 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found one in five mothers report putting their baby to sleep on their side or stomach, and 39% of mothers said they use soft bedding in the crib with the baby.
    "Wow, that's alarming because you'd think everyone would know the recommended way to put their baby to sleep," said pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann, author of the new book "Baby and Toddler Basics." "But what a lot of parents still don't know is that you should not use bumpers anymore, and you don't want pillows, toys or extra stuff in the crib."

    3. Not feeding on demand

    Some new parents make the mistake of letting baby sleep too long between feedings, likely due to exhaustion and their own need to get a bit of rest. But that's a mistake, say experts.
    Myths about baby sleep and SIDS, debunked by an expert
    Myths about baby sleep and SIDS, debunked by an expert
    "The first few weeks, the baby does need to be fed ... every two to three hours, even if they don't demand it," said Altmann. "But once they have regained their birth weight and you get your pediatrician's OK, it's fine to cross your fingers and hope that you get a stretch of three to five hours without the baby waking to be fed. But in the first few weeks, babies do need to be woken up."
    If you're doing everything right and your baby is growing and developing well, said Altmann, it's perfectly possible to get a baby to sleep through the night by 2 or 3 months of age. But be aware that some babies regress between three and four months and begin to wake up more frequently and feed more often.
    "If you jump in and turn on all the lights, start playing with them, and basically have a party in the middle of the night, they will continue to wake up," Altmann said.
    "I usually tell parents if every time you wake up there was chocolate cake on your nightstand, you would start eating it every night and you would wake up expecting it," she said. "Same with babies, right?"

    4. Not burping baby properly

    One of the key mistakes many new parents can make is failing to take the time to properly burp their newborn.
    "I think many new parents are nervous about handling their newborn," said Gannon. "They will often put the baby down quickly after feeding because they are scared they aren't holding it properly."
    New Jersey gives out free baby boxes in move to lower infant mortality rates
    New Jersey gives out free baby boxes in move to lower infant mortality rates
    The result of failing to burp is that the baby may spit up and gag, losing some of that precious milk, or wake up in an hour or so screaming in pain.
    "I'm getting calls all the time where parents say that the baby is really peaceful after feeding, but then baby wakes up screaming and is up for the next 2 1/2 hours," added Gannon. "My favorite line is 'cheat the baby, cheat yourself.' If you cheat the baby out of a good burp and fail to get all of that air out, you and the baby are both going to suffer."
    There are several burping techniques you can try until you find the one that works best for your baby. In the most well-known, the-over-the-shoulder burp, you place your baby high on your chest with her chin resting on your shoulder and face turned to one side, tummy firmly against the chest. Pat or rub the baby's back gently until she burps.
    "It might take you an additional 10 minutes at the end of the feed," said Gannon, "but the baby will be happy."
    How parents tackle bedtime around the world
    How parents tackle bedtime around the world
    Another common technique is to place baby face down across your lap, and pat and rub. Other techniques include baby exercises. Lay them on a blanket on the floor and begin bicycling their legs, or moving their legs up and around in a circular motion in each direction.
    Gannon finds that a sitting posture works best for her clients. She places the baby sitting upright on her lap, facing the side. Using one hand to support the baby's head in the front (making sure to avoid holding the neck) she puts her other hand on the baby's back.
    "Keeping the baby's bottom firmly planted on my lap I move their whole body in a small, slow circular motion to the left for a while, then to the right for a bit," explained Gannon. "I sit the baby upright a few times, and usually get a good, hearty burp, even without a gentle pat on the back."

    5. Failing to pre-burp

    Most of us think about burping after the baby eats. But experts say that you should also take the time to pre-burp your baby.
    "I try to pre-burp baby for at least two minutes before starting any feeding," Gannon recommended. "This helps eliminate the common spitting up and gassy problem that newborns often have for the first 30 days."
    "If you start out without gas in the stomach, and then do a really good feed and get the gas out at the end, they are going to be much more comfortable and more likely to be happy and content on their own," added Altmann.

    6. Mistakes in mixing formula or breastfeeding

    Making a mistake measuring formula and water happens often enough in her practice, said Altmann, that she makes it a practice to quiz parents on how they prepare baby's meals. She asks the same of breastfeeding moms, too.
    Long-term breastfeeding leads to more cavities, study says
    Long-term breastfeeding leads to more cavities, study says
    "When I have new babies come into my practice," said Altmann, "whether they are breastfeeding or formula feeding, I take a step back and ask these questions: 'Exactly how are you feeding your baby -- what do they look like when they are latched on? How are you mixing the formula? How are you putting it in the bottle?'"
    On occasion she finds that one of the parents might be mixing formula wrong, by making it too concentrated or dilute.
    Why are we still so squeamish about breast-feeding?
    Why are we still so squeamish about breast-feeding?
    "Usually, it's too dilute," said Altmann. "Then the baby isn't getting enough nutrition and that's when they fail to thrive. You always want to be sure you're reading and following the directions on the formula properly."
    And some moms may not have the baby fully latched onto the breast, so while the baby looks like it's nursing, he or she isn't actually swallowing and feeding, said Altmann.
    "It's a good idea for breastfeeding moms to check in with a lactation consultant if they have any concerns or pain during feedings," said Altmann. "Then check in with your pediatrician regularly to make sure your baby is gaining weight appropriately."

    7. Not enough tummy time

    Altmann says an unfortunate mistake many new parents make -- and continue to make as baby grows -- is keeping baby constrained in a car seat, bouncy seat or other sleepers.
    Paid leave for parents: What&#39;s the right amount of time?
    Paid leave for parents: What's the right amount of time?
    "I'll see parents out with their baby, at a restaurant, at the park, talking to friends, and they are carrying the baby in the car seat," said Altmann, who is also a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. "I'm always telling parents, 'Car seats are for cars, but don't carry them to and fro in the car seat.'"
    Not only can spending too much time reclining create a soft spot on the back of their head, says Altmann, but not interacting with the baby can cause language delays and other issues due to a lack of stimulation.
    "When your baby is not sleeping or not in the car traveling, they really should be on their tummy or held by a parent," Altmann said. "They shouldn't be strapped down, they need to move, stretch, roll and push their head up."

    8. Under- or overreacting to a fever

    Fevers in newborns can be serious. If your baby is younger than three months and develops a fever of 100.4 or higher, call your pediatrician or medical professional immediately. But when it comes to a fever in babies and children older than that, the advice is more complex.
    There are health-tracking wearables for babies, too
    There are health-tracking wearables for babies, too
    "For the older babies, I'm usually telling parents not to freak out by what the number says on the thermometer," explained Altmann. "Instead, take a close look at your child to figure out what is happening with them, because not every fever needs to be treated."
    Look at your baby and observe. Are they drinking fluids? Are they happy and playing? Are they sleeping OK? Are they having any trouble breathing? Those are the questions to ask yourself, Altmann said. Experts say most fevers are harmless, and likely the result of a mild infection.
    "Don't just treat the number on the thermometer," Altmann added. "It doesn't matter if it's 101 or 103.5, it's more important how they are acting."

    9. Proper temperature for baby in the home

    &#39;Gentle&#39; C-sections are growing in popularity
    'Gentle' C-sections are growing in popularity
    Another concern for parents: how warm or cool their baby should be. Shu said she is often asked by parents for the proper temperature setting for the home. The answer, she says, depends on the time of year and the insulation of the home, but in general "a thermostat setting around 68 to 72 is probably comfortable for baby."
    While Shu says she thinks many parents keep baby too warm, Gannon has found the opposite. At homes in her practice, she said, new parents may have their baby in a T-shirt and diaper, unswaddled. She said a baby's skin should always be warm, not hot or cold, to the touch.
    "If the baby is chilled, then his body will need to burn extra calories to raise his body temperature, instead of those calories going toward a healthy weight gain," said Gannon. "So even if the baby is feeding well, he or she may not be developing properly because they have to burn a lot of calories trying to get warm."
    Shu warns that newborns don't have good circulation at first, so "having cool hands and feet is normal."

    10. Taking newborns into crowded places

    Some parents want to take their newborn to a large family gathering so everyone can ooh-and-awww over their tiny miracle. That could be a mistake, experts said.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "It does scare me a bit when I see newborns out and about, especially during cold and flu season," said Altmann. "The first two months of your baby's life, you really need to protect them from exposure to germs and people that are potentially sick. Your baby's immune system is weak, and still growing and developing."
    That doesn't mean you can't leave the house, however. Experts encourage daily walks and say it's fine to sit in your backyard or on the front porch.
    "But don't take them to crowded spaces," Altmann said. "That's when you can expose them to people who potentially have the flu or another contagious illness that could spread, even if they are a few feet away."