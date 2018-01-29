Moscow (CNN) Russia said a US Treasury report that could extend sanctions against Moscow for meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections is "a direct and obvious attempt" to interfere in its own upcoming presidential vote.

By the end of Monday, the Treasury must send Congress a list of rich Russian business figures and detail their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We do think that this is a direct and obvious attempt to time some sort of action to coincide with our elections in order to influence them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a telephone conference call Monday. "We disagree with this, and we are sure this will have no influence."

He said publication of the report "will be analyzed in Moscow, so that our interests and the interests of our companies are guaranteed."

