Trump gets animated in Showtime satire 'Our Cartoon President'

(CNN) How do you effectively satirize the most lampooned man on the planet? That's the daunting challenge facing "Our Cartoon President," a 10-episode Showtime series -- produced by Stephen Colbert -- that's receiving a State of the Union-timed online/on-demand preview prior to hitting the linear network.

Spun out from a recurring bit from Colbert's late-night show on CBS (which also happens to be Showtime's parent), the animated series has a goofy stylized look and a gifted Trump mimic in Jeff Bergman. There is also some quite-clever writing, courtesy of showrunner R.J. Fried, such as Trump saying during an address, "Each and every one of you voted for me, and the ones who didn't, you kinda wanted to see what would happen."

As Colbert and company well know, the dizzying pace of news coming out of the current administration has often flummoxed satirists, forcing late-night hosts to tear up and rewrite monologues at the last moment. Given recent headlines, some of the jokes practically write themselves.

Perhaps inevitably, there's thus a familiarity to much of the humor, such as Trump constantly regaling his cabinet with blow-by-blow recaps of his Electoral College victory; or his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., portrayed as a latter-day Beavis and Butt-head, admonished to limit their appearances to safe venues, like "Hannity."

Because Trump gets so much media attention, "Our Cartoon President's" funniest bits generally involve more peripheral targets, from the fawning hosts of "Fox & Friends" ("There's just something about this show," Trump gushes, as he watches it in bed) to White House policy director Stephen Miller, depicted cavorting with the forces of darkness.

