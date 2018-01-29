Story highlights There were few Grammy wins by women

Academy president said women need to "step up"

(CNN) Despite a strong show of support for the Time's Up movement on the red carpet, where the Grammys' biggest stars donned white roses to support female empowerment, there was a glaring lack of female representation in the winners' list.

And some fans are not happy about it.

Hollywood has been at the forefront of a cultural shift in which movements like Time's Up and #MeToo have put the spotlight squarely on the treatment of women and gender inequality.

All of that served as a backdrop Sunday night as female artists failed to score wins at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Of the major awards televised, Alessia Cara was the only woman to win solo for best new artist.