Blue Ivy had the best seat at the Grammys

By Melissah Yang, CNN

Updated 12:20 AM ET, Wed January 31, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
(CNN)In the Grammy category of best seat in the house, Blue Ivy Carter won.

The eldest daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé was photographed seated between her superstar parents during Sunday's telecast, enjoying the show.
As singer Camila Cabello introduced U2 to the stage, the 6-year-old appeared to shush her parents from clapping too loudly.
Fans were thrilled at the rare sighting.
    "I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I'm here for it," one fan tweeted.
    The brief glimpses of the Carters, without twins Rumi and Sir, caps a busy weekend for JAY-Z.
    On Saturday, the "4:44" artist sat down with CNN's Van Jones and, among other topics, spoke candidly about his marriage. His latest album addressed issues of infidelity, which were made public in Beyoncé's 2016 release "Lemonade."
    "For us, we chose to fight for our love," he said. "For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women."
    Also on Saturday, JAY-Z was honored at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala. Alicia Keys paid tribute by performing a medley of his biggest hits.

    The rapper, who went into the night with the most nominations, left empty-handed after losing out to Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar in multiple categories.
    JAY-Z has previously won 21 Grammys.