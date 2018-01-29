CNN 10 - January 30, 2018

Breaking News

  This page includes the show Transcript

January 30, 2018

A series of violent attacks in Afghanistan has some residents asking if their government can protect them. U.S. officials warn that a fitness app could lead to security problems for American troops. New reports detail the controversial use of monkeys and humans in testing diesel emissions. And a massive, 3,200-year-old statue is moved down the street in Cairo.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
