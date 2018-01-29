Mauritius offers medical care in the midst of pleasure

Story highlights About one million tourists travel to Mauritius every year

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Mauritius, an island-nation nestled off the southeast coast of the African mainland, is known for its beautiful beaches and wildlife. Every year one million tourists travel to the island but not all are visiting for the scenery.

Around 18,000 "medical tourists" are taking the trip over the Indian Ocean to use the country's hospitals. And the sector is growing, as heavy investments in infrastructure and human resources are underway to attract more foreigners.

"Most of the hospitals have been doing investment in terms of equipment, in terms of the specialty that they are also delivering," Atma Narasiah of the Mauritius Board of Investment tells CNN.

Healthcare centers like Centre de Chirurgie Esthetique are taking advantage of the country's attractions -- the beauty, luxury and tranquility -- to create clinics where visitors can feel at ease.

"The concept is being created to take care of people, to pamper them, till they feel well," says Gérard Guidi, founder of medical center Centre de Chirurgie Esthetique.

