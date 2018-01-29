(CNN) South Africa's LadySmith Black Mambazo won a fifth Grammy award at Sunday's award ceremony.

Their album "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration" won in the Best World Music Album category.

The group was performing on tour when they found out about the Grammy win.

A video posted on Twitter showed the group stopping midway through their performance to announce the award and thank their fans.

We were on stage performing when we learned we won the Grammy Award last night. Here is a video of us learning we won our 5th Grammy Award... pic.twitter.com/ETbnnQ2Vrn — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 29, 2018

When we won our Grammy this year... pic.twitter.com/5vRuB8UhBj — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 29, 2018

WE WON THE GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM!! SHAKA ZULU REVISITED. Our 5th Grammy Award. Such an honor. Thank U Grammy Awards. Thank U fans and friends. Thank U South Africa!! pic.twitter.com/1lsqGQiM23 — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 28, 2018

The album is a tribute to the group founder, Joseph Shabalala.

