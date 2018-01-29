Four dead in Kenya blaze as fire trucks "run out of water"

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A fire in the Lang'ata neighborhood of Nairobi on Sunday night killed four people and left an estimated 6,000 people homeless as fire trucks ran out of water, a local MP said.

"There was firefighting equipment there but unfortunately they didn't have water," Nixon Korir, a member of parliament for the area said.

Nixon Korir, MP Lang'ata: "The response time was quick but unfortunately the fire fighting engines didn't have water. We can have the best equipment but without water there is nothing we can do..." @KTNNews #LangataFire #Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/apFY70ES4j — KTN News (@KTNNews) 28 January 2018

He added that firefighters arrived within minutes but were unable to stop it spreading.

"We can have the best equipment but without water there is nothing that they could do."

In all, it took eight hours to contain the fire, Kenya Red Cross said.

