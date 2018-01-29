Four dead in Kenya blaze as fire trucks "run out of water"

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN)A fire in the Lang'ata neighborhood of Nairobi on Sunday night killed four people and left an estimated 6,000 people homeless as fire trucks ran out of water, a local MP said.
"There was firefighting equipment there but unfortunately they didn't have water," Nixon Korir, a member of parliament for the area said.
He added that firefighters arrived within minutes but were unable to stop it spreading.
"We can have the best equipment but without water there is nothing that they could do."
In all, it took eight hours to contain the fire, Kenya Red Cross said.
Korir said he requested firefighting equipment from a nearby Kenya Defense Forces barracks and airport but could not get the equipment because of "bureaucracy."
Some people have criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta for not providing the community with working fire engines, especially as he launched new fire engines in the country last year.
The governor of Nairobi has tweeted that he has ordered a full investigation into the fire and that "those found guilty will face the full force of the law."