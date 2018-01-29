A bus-sized dinosaur is found in Egypt and it offers a clue to an ancient mystery

(CNN) Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur -- and it's a big deal.

First, let's talk size. The dino, Mansourasaurus shahinae, was the length of a school bus and about as heavy as an elephant, weighting in at around five tons.

That makes it a part of a group of dinosaurs known as the Titanosauria, which includes the largest land animals known to science.

But what's even more remarkable about this discovery is what it says about the evolution of dinosaurs.

This species was found in Egypt. For more than 250 years, most dinosaur bones have been found in Europe, North America and Asia. Scientists haven't had much luck digging up and documenting fossils in Africa. And that means the course of dinosaur evolution there isn't well understood.

