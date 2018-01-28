(CNN) A woman arrested earlier this month for sneaking onto a flight to London was taken into custody again on Sunday after police found her at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said.

Marilyn Hartman was arrested on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and violation of bail bond, Chicago Police said. Now she's back in jail, just three days after she was released in another case stemming from the London trip.

The 66-year-old's repeated efforts to sneak onto flights earned her the nickname "serial stowaway." Most recently, she succeeded in traveling from Chicago to London without a passport or boarding pass, Chicago Police said.

On January 14, she made it through O'Hare security and onto a flight bound for Heathrow Airport, Chicago Police said. British Customs officials detained her at Heathrow on January 15. She returned to O'Hare on January 18 and was arrested on the spot.

Hartman left jail on Thursday after a judge reduced her bond and dropped an electronic monitoring requirement, CNN affiliate WBBM reported . As a condition of her release, Hartman was ordered to stay away from O'Hare and Chicago Midway Airport and undergo a psychiatric evaluation, CNN affiliate WLS reported

